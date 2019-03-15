Ancient grains. So happening, so ancient, so grainy. So what. When you look further than the Instagram posts from the “wellness” and “green” spheres, this trend looks like just another way for big business to take your cash.

Why does vintage matter and how ancient is ancient? The jury’s out on that one. In fact, the time frames are so different for the revered foods in the category, that it seems being unhybridised is the real defining factor. The thinking is that kamut, amaranth, quinoa, spelt, farro, millet and a few others are all prize-winning because (apart from being flown in from exotic destinations) their genes are “intact”.

Apparently. This means we’re biologically adapted to them. Really? If my ancestors have been cut off from South America for, say, 14 000 years, I’m adapted to quinoa? Interesting. Some sources state that it’s because they’re unprocessed. Well, okay, but then surely any grain can be eaten unprocessed? Why the need to be ancient? Or even middle-aged? Actually, most studies show “modern”, or less venerable, grains are in no way inferior to their ancient counterparts when viewed nutritionally, if all are unprocessed.