Pancakes have a very, very long history – if online sources are to be trusted. Apparently Otzi ‘The Iceman’ – whose corpse has been preserved for over 5 000 years – had pancake remains in his belly. Even if we discount that, we do know that the cunning Greeks and Romans were whipping up pancakes, sweetened with honey, around 2 000 years back. Ever since that time, there’s been rampant pancake joy. But in very recent years, chocolate ganache cronuts, matcha cookies (and even the no-gluten wave) have rendered pancakes less desirable. Compared to the sexier pastries and confections, they seem too stodgy, too blah.

Enter ricotta pancakes – the one recipe which escapes both the stodge and the blah.

In the 90s and early-noughties, everyone was making this. It was peak Australia chef time, and Bill Granger’s ricotta hot-cakes went viral … before things even went viral. Ricotta pancakes were almost as ubiquitous as sun-dried tomatoes by the mid-noughties, and sadly, by then, everyone moved on. Recently, I’ve seen them served here and there, but they simply aren’t the puffy delights I knew and loved.