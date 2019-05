Making them at home is the only way to understand how utterly fantastic they can be. These ‘hot-cakes’ – in the thick, stacked style of American pancakes – are light, soft, and even elegant.

Bonus? Though the anti-gluten wave can sometimes feel annoying, the truth is that most humans would probably be better off without grains (whether gluten containing or not), particularly refined grains. Thus, a pancake higher on the dairy and egg side, and lower on the empty starch side, is already a better choice. Double-bonus? It’s delicious.

Below, I combine Granger’s recipe with others which add the zest of lemon, but feel free to leave it out. I’m going to assume that you, wise reader, will be using properly free-range eggs, and dairy from grass-fed cows. Of course you will.

RICOTTA & LEMON PANCAKES FOR FOUR

WHAT YOU WILL NEED:

1⅓ cups of ricotta

¾ cup full cream milk

4 eggs at room temperature, separated

1 cup wheat-flour, preferably 00

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon lemon zest

50g butter for cooking

METHOD:

1. Mix ricotta, milk, egg yolks and zest together. Ricotta lumps need not be mashed out.

2. Sift flour and baking powder into mix.

3. In another dry clean bowl, beat egg whites to soft peaks. Fold into ricotta mix.

4. Using a non-stick pan, melt a teaspoon or so of the butter until sizzling and cook a few pancakes at a time. Flip very carefully, once golden on underside.

TO SERVE:

I love these with berry compote for extra sourness, plus some thick cream or yoghurt. Eat immediately, as their puffiness diminishes once cool.

MORE PANCAKE INSPIRATION

Tall and fluffy buttermilk pancakes from Deb Perelman is the second-best, fat-pancake recipe around. Do yourself a favour – she never puts a foot wrong.