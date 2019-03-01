Expectations are high when a restaurant is being puffed as the latest and greatest on the Cape Town food scene. This is especially true when the chef is Peter Tempelhoff, who food types will instantly recognise from his days at Greenhouse restaurant — ranked as one of South Africa’s top 10 places to eat by Eat Out.

His new restaurant, Fyn, has at least four important things going for it: its enviable rooftop position, with views of Lion’s Head and Table Mountain; its polished aesthetic that marries design and dish to perfection; its menu of tasting dishes that changes every week; and the team he has assembled around him.

It includes executive chef Ashley Moss, Tempelhoff's former head chef at Greenhouse; and general manager Jennifer Hugé, former La Colombe general manager, as well as some of the most professional yet unassuming waiting staff you’ll come by.