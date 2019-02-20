A beach restaurant in the Western Cape was put on the map at the inaugural World Restaurant Awards in Paris where it was named Restaurant of the Year in the 12 'Big Plates' categories on Monday.

The 20-seater Wolfgat also won first place in the Big Plate Off-Map Destination category for remote restaurants “where the journey to get there is a story”.

Head chef Kobus van der Merwe started Wolfgat last year in a 130-year-old cottage and a cave on a beach in Paternoster.