For some reason, health store invariably also indicates vegetarian (or increasingly vegan) store, even if subliminally. In our minds the two concepts are an entirely logical fit, but it’s nonsensical of course. There is nothing that makes the average lentil, dairy-free coconut ‘yoghurt’, slice of gluten-free bread or carton of rice milk healthier than a sardine. And seeing as I often find the very same items (in less cool packaging) in my nearest Indian superette or the greengrocer at half the price, I’m rarely a huge fan of such places.

If the ‘health store’ stuff happens to be organic, or at least farmed to natural, organic principles (and often not much of it is), then cool. But the mere fact that something is vegetable or coconut or tofu rather than meat, is irrelevant on almost every front.

That’s why Organic Emporium in Bryanston, the brain-child of the infectiously passionate Debbie Logan, is such a joy. It’s not actually called a health shop, but it’s the healthiest food store in town by a country mile. What Debbie understands is that good food production and a good diet, can only come from a holistic paradigm. Our diets are connected to the real world, and not to what looks best on Instagram. And so, this little empire is no hippie-haven of fake tofu ‘chicken’, and you definitely won’t find the over-processed Beyond Burger on these shelves (there’s an alarming amount of imported processed stuff in many ‘health’ stores).

While Organic Emporium does stock piles of truly seasonal vegetables, (including, on my last visit, a pumpkin the size of a toddler), and glorious eggs and cheeses, it also has an incredible range of chicken, beef, lamb and pork charcuterie. All farmed the way they should be.