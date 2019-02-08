As Valentine’s Day gets set to rear its red and pink, slightly ridiculous head, chocolate sales increase in leaps and bounds. Sweet stuff in general goes hand-in-hand with gestures of affection and special occasions, but only Easter tops Valentine’s for a focus on cocoa-derived loot. It’s just plain sad then, that, unless you’re loaded, most of what’s on offer is horrible. And, even where price is no object, the pickings are slim.

Curiously, the more “present-worthy” chocolate gets, the further it seems to move from actually being chocolate. I just don’t get the allure of the sickly-sweet, fruited fondant or fudgy pastes of many filled truffles. These might come in impressive shapes and colours, further elevated by exquisite packaging, but for me they aren’t chocolates. These shiny jewels are confections — sweeties — which is surely why people who transform cocoa beans into chocolate are called chocolatiers, while people who use this chocolate to make truffles and so on are called confectioners.

Nothing wrong with a pretty piece of confectionary, I suppose, but if you’re into actual chocolate, then forget these nubbins. The unadulterated stuff is where it’s at. And if your Valentine is a genuine chocolate lover, then I reckon they’ll thank you for realising that.