Taking the milk destined for another mammal’s offspring is something humanity – or some of it - has done for around 10,000 years. Despite this, it can often feel somewhat weird, slightly perverse, even if you have grown up with the stuff. For all sorts of reasons, there’s something more disturbing about imbibing it than eating the flesh of other animals. Now that the horrors of the industrial dairy industry are more vivid for many, it is even more disturbing.

If there is a milk of human kindness, our mainstream dairy industry is not where you’ll find it. Add on the current (usually simplistic) environmental debates around animal farming and it’s no wonder dairy, and milk in particular, is under threat. Enter Plant-Based Milks (or “mylks” but I’m sorry I can’t keep writing that; it hurts me) as our saviours. Rice milk. almond milk, oat milk and (waning) soy milk are big business. Huge business, actually.

While avoiding industrial feedlot dairy can only be a great idea, for ethical and environmental reasons, the notion that the plant-based alternatives are healthier is somewhat ludicrous. Unless you happen to be intolerant, actual milk is a whole lot more nutritious. Is that perhaps why the “mylks” are desperate to tell you what they don’t have in them, rather than what they do? Almond milk, for example, contains only around 2% almonds.