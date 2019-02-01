“Urban Italian” cuisine is what’s on offer, with Guido in the kitchen and his wife Adnana looking after the front-of-house. Between them, they boast decades of experience in high-end hotels and fine-dining restaurants, stretching from Guido’s hometown of Milan to Oman to the Caribbean. “After eight years in Bermuda, we were looking for a change,” says Adnana of their decision to relocate to South Africa.

Cape Town seems to love what the duo has done with Bocca. For starters, the décor has had a welcome overhaul, from feature walls and leather banquettes to counter seating out on the pavement terrace. Guido has also tweaked the menu in all the right places.

The small-plate Bites compress classic Italian flavours into small flavour bombs. The polpo of local octopus and baby potatoes is the Mediterranean in a bowl and, trust me — you’ll want to order two portions of the deep-fried zucchini scapece with garlic and mint.

Guido uses imported Rummo pasta — “This is the best durum wheat pasta you can get in South Africa,” he says — for the Grains selection of pasta and risotto. The cassiopipa is the standout here, with Guido giving this Venetian seafood ragù a local twist.