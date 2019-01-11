And so it begins again. The annual wailing and gnashing of teeth at too many meals eaten, too many drinks drunk, too much ‘letting it all hang out’. And yes, there is more of it hanging out now. But are your plans to address this appalling state of affairs realistic, logical, in any way bound for success? Failure at this juncture, is too terrible to contemplate. But it’s quite likely, if you follow the omnipresent, seductive waves of misinformation on the topic with which we’re attacked every year – starting when bikini season is still months away, and carrying on until all hope is lost, around early Autumn (when steamed pudding recipes replace self-improvement).

The main bit of bollocks which stands out again this year, is the detox fantasy (usually intertwined with the juicing fantasy). Detox. What it actually means is to ‘to abstain from substances which are toxic to the body’. So, stopping your heroin habit for example, that’s a detox; not eating three Krispy Kreme doughnuts every morning, probably even better.

Yes, that is the only way you can ‘detox’. By not putting toxins into your body. Very boring, logical, and proven to work. But taking in particular magical items or ingredients which counter this damage? Fairy-stories. Your liver and kidneys – and even your skin - know how to deal with harmful substances (when the odds aren’t too stacked against them, obviously).