If a long, lazy Sunday lunch in the Boland appeals, then The Kraal at Joostenberg could be your kind of place. Think off the beaten track. Think honest cooking at al fresco tables.

The Kraal in Muldersvlei, Stellenbosch, is open only for Sunday lunch. Up to 40 guests eat three courses at a set price (children pay less). Lunch at cream tables in a shaded, stone courtyard at Joostenberg Wine Estate. Originally a cattle kraal, the enclosure also kept pigs and mules over the years. With fruit trees and wild olives nearby, the new space has a stark Mediterranean feel.

We dipped Anette Myburgh’s crunchy radishes (picked that morning) in tapenade and aioli, mopping up with farm bread. Green asparagus was plated alongside smoked snoek and sweet potato croquettes with homemade chutney. With chilled Joostenberg wines (Myburgh Brothers Cinsault a delicious discovery) we dished up slow-cooked Wagyu beef shin from Somerset West, in herby salsa verde, with confit tomatoes.

Pears and salad leaves; pink and purple beets tossed in olive oil; perky broad beans with celeriac and courgette spirals in creamy horseradish dressing – salads all emphasised seasonality. Many ingredients were grown on veggie gardens or smallholdings at Joostenberg Estate or Klein Joostenberg farms.