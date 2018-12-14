After going to hundreds of food and booze experiences jammed into the calendar, the food team at Wanted (and our sibling title, Financial Mail) rounded up their epicurean highlights for 2018.

Some of the choices may be controversial — shockingly, not all of them are in Cape Town — and yes, we’ve given an award for the sexiest chef, because, well, we’re not dead! We’ve dished out the kudos where they’re due, and hopefully helped you make your dining and drinking choices (fancy or not) incredibly simple. The pleasure was all ours.

BEST BAKED GOODS

Tonka Bean Bakery, Fourways, Joburg

The almond croissants here are clearly made from fairy-dust dreams and butter — lots of butter. Tip: exceptional for deadline-extension bribery.

BEST ICE CREAM

Unframed, Gardens, Cape Town

If we have to scream for ice cream, then we’re hollering at this Cape Town hipster stronghold. Its ever-expanding selection of largely vegan options is a revelation.