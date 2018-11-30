Since opening in 2012, taking its name from the ancient giant camphor trees planted in 1700, the fine-dining Camphors restaurant at Vergelegen estate in Somerset West has gained a reputation among South African and international guests for exceptional food using seasonal ingredients.

The award-winning restaurant has consistently been placed in the top 10 of the prestigious Eat Out Mercedes-Benz Restaurant Awards. It is currently placed eighth, and last year won the prestigious Eat Out Woolworths Sustainability Award.

The estate is well known for producing some of SA’s top wines, so that is a starting point at Camphors where the food experience is created to highlight and complement it. The menu is hyper-seasonal and has at its disposal a basket of natural and farmed fresh produce.