Despite the digital takeover on most fronts, an actual real-life cook book still ranks as top loot. The default choice for most time-poor present buyers, is the sure bet – the international rock-star chefs and restaurants. But here are my suggestions: a bunch of local books all written by our own food-universe rock-stars.

1. HUNGER FOR FREEDOM – THE STORY OF FOOD IN THE LIFE OF NELSON MANDELA (Jacana, R250)

Hunger for Freedom – The Story of Food in the Life of Nelson Mandela, by anthropologist food writer Anna Trapido, is a book that should reside in every home. I say home rather than kitchen, because while it’s a recipe book, there’s more story than recipe between the covers.

Examining Madiba’s life through food – from the traditional dishes of his rural childhood to the menu at his presidential inauguration – the book provides unique insights, in a way which few other, more narrowly political or formal autobiographies ever could.