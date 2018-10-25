“I don’t believe you can ever really cook unless you love eating,” she said.

She was greedy and gorgeous. The book took off and she has rightfully become a goddess. The irony, though, was at the time her first husband, the brilliant journalist and columnist John Diamond, couldn’t eat her food because he was dying of throat cancer.

This month, as she celebrated the 20-year anniversary, she shared a photo of herself and Diamond at the launch party, saying: “Looking at this photo makes me happy but also very sad. I wish I could be in John’s arms now.”

To mark the anniversary, Vintage Classics has republished How To Eat: The Pleasures and Principles of Good Food.