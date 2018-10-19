You can't really call yourself a foodie if you haven't heard of chef Peter Tempelhoff. According to legend (and his website), he emerged into this world with his tiny fingers gripping a wooden spoon.

Since then he has made tsunamis in the restaurant industry. He has worked at Marco Pierre White’s Quo Vadis (with chef Curtis Stone), at the Michelin-starred Hambleton Hall (with mentor Aaron Patterson), and at Giorgio Locatell’s Zafferano. After achieving these international milestones he became head chef at Automat in Mayfair, London, and later, executive chef at Grande Provence Heritage Wine Estate.

That was all before he became overseer to Liz McGrath’s The Collection and its four restaurants, including Greenhouse and Seafood at the Marine, Hermanus, and partner at Greenhouse.