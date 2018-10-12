Going pescetarian. It’s a top food trend and growing, by all accounts. And it’s pretty annoying. Why? Well mainly because so many pescetarians call themselves vegetarians.

“I’m vegetarian, but I eat fish,” is something I hear almost every week. Which is a lot like saying, “I’m not a vegetarian.” If I remember anything from biology, it’s that fish and squid and crabs and so on come from the animal kingdom. They are made of meat, right? The pescetarian approach perfectly exemplifies a syndrome of modern-day food fads and eating patterns: just exclude or include certain species or food groups, and you have your magic bullet. The side-effect is that the more complicated and relevant stories are ignored.

Some pescetarians will tell you that eating seafood is a sort of pathway to a fully meat-free existence. It’s a gateway vegetarian food, by some logic. Well that, I’m sorry to say, is just plain daft. How is eating animals that come from water a halfway stop between eating land animals and being vegetarian? Is the difference between an omnivorous and a vegetarian diet largely about height above sea level? It’s almost charmingly loopy.