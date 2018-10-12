Revealing too much about the dining experience is a little like giving away the central plot of a gripping drama: it really spoils it for future guests, taking away the element of surprise and delight that are most certainly part of the expertly crafted experience.

However, to give you some tantalising tidbits: there are two menu options from which to choose — the extended 11-course gourmand menu or a reduced version of eight courses, where the diners get to make some choices along the way. There’s a vegetarian option, and you can opt to go with or without the sommelier’s wine picks.

Of all the courses, I’d have to choose the chipotle glazed sweetbreads, seared wagyu beef, sweetcorn, buttermilk, and coriander as my favourite. It is presented as a delightful mini barbecue in front of every diner, and the smokey southern aromas were quite transporting. Each course is designed in painstaking detail to reflect the beautiful forested surroundings of the restaurant, and, you can expect everything from dry ice to candy floss along the way.