The produce might be hip and happening, much of it in line with global trends, but what I love is the event feels entirely unpretentious. It’s both village-y and eccentric. That might be partly because the event always takes place in and around a set made by local film company Hartiwood Films for one of their movies. There’s a slightly surreal, off-beatness about this which works fantastically. This year it is set in Pretville, constructed as a 50s town for the movie, with a functioning bioscope including a working vintage projector (vintage movies run the whole evening).

MORE ARTISANAL FUN:

Those makers at the Hartiwood festival who call themselves artisans are, in fact (most unusually), actual artisans. But do the rest of us have any clue as to what this term means any more? There’s hardly a food word that’s more abused. It’s clearly idiocy when huge supermarket chains label items “artisanal” but does that mean we should just laugh it off? Check out some thoughts on the matter here and here.

Slightly off-piste, but craft-beer related, find out more about yeast grown in the master brewer’s beard. If you like that sort of thing, of course!

Hartiwood Food & Film Show takes place on September 1 2018.