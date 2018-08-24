You may have been wondering how chef Coco Reinarhz of Epicure has managed to create his dynamic menu with dishes from around Africa when you struggle to find a plantain, even on a good day.
It’s quite difficult to find African ingredients, never mind that we live in an African country, and not all of us have the time to hand pick the best produce fresh from our wonderful array of colourful inner-city markets such as the Joburg fan favourite, Yeoville Market. But luckily for us Reinarhz let us in on his little secret, the Urban Ethnic Market.
Urban Ethnic Market calls itself a one-stop African supermarket that caters to various Africans grocery needs and also offers some catering for functions on the side. But what got our interest is its online delivery service, a much-needed first in South Africa. The delivery costs themselves are a little steep, but it’s still an exciting prospect to be just a click away from wide array of incredible produce to make all sorts of dishes from our culinary and physical neighbours.
You can get everything from ogbono seeds, jollof rice spice, and hibiscus flowers to Geisha canned mackerel, fresh goat meat, or even a whole fresh catfish delivered to your door. And you can even throw in some beauty products, colourful fabrics, and alcoholic beverages as well.