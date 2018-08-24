You may have been wondering how chef Coco Reinarhz of Epicure has managed to create his dynamic menu with dishes from around Africa when you struggle to find a plantain, even on a good day.

It’s quite difficult to find African ingredients, never mind that we live in an African country, and not all of us have the time to hand pick the best produce fresh from our wonderful array of colourful inner-city markets such as the Joburg fan favourite, Yeoville Market. But luckily for us Reinarhz let us in on his little secret, the Urban Ethnic Market.