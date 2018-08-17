Bone Design, the talented, young interior design duo comprising friends Hayley Turner and Nicola Orpen recently completed the renovation of the La Colombe restaurant on Silvermist Wine Estate in Constantia. The pair, who have worked their magic on establishments as notable as Kauai, Ou Meul Bakkery, Charango and Foxcroft, as well as a host of other residential and commercial projects, is rising to stardom and La Colombe, which reopened a couple of weeks ago, might be their finest project yet.

The award-winning restaurant needed an updated look to match their renowned food, made under the guidance of executive chef James Gaag. Its location, up high among the trees of Silvermist, informed much of the interior designers’ approach. It’s here that the notion of a “refined tree house” came into play. “La Colombe is known for their gourmet food experience, so we didn’t want the environment to compete or overpower. We feel the space allows the food and surroundings to be the feature,” Turner notes.

Because Bone Design overhauled the interior, redesigned the kitchen, pushed out the front boundary and lifted the roof to bring a sense of spaciousness, La Colombe appears lighter, fresher and more sophisticated. Thanks to the generous use of oak flooring laid in a herringbone pattern, travertine tiles and lashings of fresh white paint, the space breathes light and little distracts from the exceptional canopy views.