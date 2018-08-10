Progressive wine calls for food to match, and six local chefs have been invited to showcase their own forward-thinking food. The chefs are also providing a glimpse into the breadth and future of culinary trends: everything is on offer: from a vegan dish of entirely foraged ingredients by Chris Erasmus to a whole wild hog, roasted Argentine-style over an open-fire. Wesley Randles has a street-food-style seafood dish up his sleeve, while Dave Schneider is sure to bring heritage produce from Franschhoek for his vegetarian dish. For a taste of Southern barbeque meander over to Callie Louw, and patrons with a sweet tooth will be catered for by chefs André Hill and Henry Vigar, who have planned a range of innovative, bite-size desserts. The chefs will be on hand to dispense food to attendees in a leisurely, informal fine-dining feast of small plates throughout the day.

The event is a true homage to all the producers and people who call the Cape home. It’s a food festival in the truest sense of the word: sure to be full of hedonistic and epicurean pleasures.

If you are in Johannesburg and are already feeling the burn of another lovely thing to do in Cape Town, don’t despair, Neighbourgoods are planning a Highveld excursion in Autumn 2019.

Noble Vice takes place on 9 September, at The Old Biscuit Mill, Woodstock, Cape Town.