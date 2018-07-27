“Who taught you to make roti?” I just had to ask Upper Bloem head chef Andre Hill, because his roti was that good.

We were seated at his restaurant and tucking into the bread basket with its steamed mielie bread, roti, and seaweed when Hill introduced himself and I got to ask my question. “There’s a little bit from my mom, a little bit from my auntie, a little bit from the neighbour,” he replied with a laugh. The notions of borrowing and eclecticism sum up Upper Bloem’s approach to food and décor. The restaurant is in the vicinity of Cape Town Stadium on Green Point’s main road, and links the city with the cultural melting pot of Sea Point.