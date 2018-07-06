It’s been official for a good long while. Eating green — that is to say sustainably in terms of ethics and the environment — is cool. But while almost all of us know why, we don’t really know exactly what it entails. We think we do, but mostly we don’t. That’s because it’s hard. Life is busy, the messages are vague and complicated, and, most of all, we’re creatures of habit. Until the information and the options become common, eating green usually takes effort, time, and money.

Curiously, the most privileged — usually those with the most leisure time, the best access to information, and the means to walk the talk — seem slow to change eating habits. Yes, even the so-called foodies (apologies for the use of that dreadful word). You only have to check out the most popular local food blogs, restaurant menus, and Instagram posts in the vast Food-I-Ate-While-Travelling category for proof.

Perhaps it’s simply because everyone’s overwhelmed. Green overload is depressing and annoying (guilty as charged), and as one can’t fix everything, the tendency is often to ignore the whole bloody mess. So I say, just start by focusing on one thing. And if it’s one thing, then once again, I’m going to be pointing in the general direction of the sea.