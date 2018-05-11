Naidoo taught herself to edit using YouTube tutorials and gets her friends to help her shoot the videos. “I watch loads of cooking shows, so I’ve picked up a lot from them too,” she says.

The timing seems right for this series, as more and more people are turning to increasingly plant-based diets. “People are thinking differently about food and becoming more open to the idea that meat does not have to be present at every meal and that vegan food can be delicious,” says Naidoo.

While she went vegan in January 2014, and was strictly vegan for three years, she no longer classifies herself as such. “I eat vegetarian when I eat out, or at friends’ homes, and when I travel,” she says. “It’s not that wild to be vegan any more but it’s still not very convenient for vegans to eat out or eat on the go in most of South Africa and the world.”

For Naidoo, sharing her passion for a plant-based diet is important as the benefits are great. “You feel so good!” she says, adding that you dramatically reduce your risk of diabetes and heart disease, as well as your carbon and water footprint. “Essentially, you do less harm in the world.”

Over the next few weeks Naidoo plans to show viewers what groceries she buys on a regular basis and how to make sure you consume a balanced vegan diet. Look out for her videos, which will be released every two weeks.