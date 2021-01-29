Upon arrival guests can enjoy a nonalcoholic G&T with the amuse bouche, before moving onto the delicate dish of steamed crayfish which is complimented by a cold fennel-infused tea. Pushing the boundaries even further, a cucumber-flavoured CBD drink — a growing trend in the alternative health space — is paired with the pine-smoked trout; while dessert calls for chocolate and mint infusions. “The drinks menu not only complements the food in flavour and texture” says Cole, “but also means you leave feeling far more nourished through the healthy ingredients they are made from.”

2. La Colombe

The multi-award-winning Constantia restaurant has completely reimagined their nonalcoholic pairing with a strong focus on replicating flavours and textures that guests expect from their usual pairings. Chef James Gaag and his team have come up with some incredibly clever alcohol-free cocktails and concoctions — very much in line with La Colombe’s theatricality and showmanship.

There’s the beetroot infusion (which mimics the weighty palate and texture of red wine) which accompanies their smoked Karoo lamb course (even served in a red wine glass), while a lime leaf “Chenin” offers a fresh and zingy counterpart to their line fish. Other interesting inclusions are the spiced lassi served alongside their aged duck, prawn and coconut course and the kitchen cocktail served with their signature Tuna La Colombe. A refreshing and playful take on the nonalcoholic pairing menu, that aligns wonderfully with La Colombe’s whimsical charm.

3. Gåte

This fine-dining eatery situated on the magnificent Quoin Rock wine estate has chosen tea as the base for their liquor-free libations.