‘Tis the season to get festive (responsibly, of course). Whether you’re lounging by the pool, or wanting to bring in the New Year in style, look no further: we’ve locked down the very best drinks options to round off an imperfect year just perfectly.

The mixer: Pampelle Cocktail

Made with handpicked grapefruit from the Mediterranean island of Corsica, this complex aperitif is as bittersweet as 2020. Enjoy with tonic, as a spritz or topped with bubbly and a little soda water.

The whisky: Buitenverwachting Single Malt Limited Release

Distilled from straight-neck stills and then matured in refill bourbon barrels for six years at Loch Lomond, this whisky is then finished in a combination of red wine barrels from Buitenverwachting Wine Estate for a further six months. Literally meaning “beyond expectation’’, Buitenverwachting certainly lives up to its name with this offering.