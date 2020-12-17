It’s been a tough year to say the least. A pandemic; almost six months of lockdown for the food industry; and an on-again, off-again alcohol ban that had even the most seasoned wine drinkers reaching for the back of their cellars.

It’s not all bad though. Many local winemakers have 2020 set as being a fantastic vintage, and the releases this year were arguably some of our country’s best yet — with three wines awarded a prestigious, perfect score of 100 points by international wine critics.

But this article is not about scores, stars or awards; nor is it claiming to list the best, or most comprehensive — and it definitely shouldn’t be taken too seriously. It’s simply a list of wines that Wanted’s resident foodie, Steve Steinfeld, enjoyed this year. Some are on allocation, some are sold out and some are readily available — and all are pretty damn fantastic.

The Champagne: Champagne Lanson Le Black Label Brut NV

Napoleon is famously attributed as saying, “In victory, you deserve Champagne; in defeat, you need it.” and whether he did or didn’t say it means little, for it’s the sentiment that I agree with. This year, naturally, called for its fair share of fizz.