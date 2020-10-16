The Cape winelands is home to some amazing smaller, independent local wine producers.
It’s been a challenging year for everyone, but one heart-warming side-effect of all the time we’ve spent at home has been a newfound appreciation for products and places crafted closer to home. Never before have so many been so committed to supporting local businesses. In short, local has never been this lekker.

In addition, the Covid-19 pandemic and its ensuing nationwide restrictions helped to accelerate the already growing market of online consumers. Despite the months-long alcohol ban (or perhaps because of it) we’ve seen a marked increase in online wine sales.

In my opinion, this isn’t just about ease and simplicity (and safety), it’s also about more informed South Africans looking to support local businesses and locally produced products. This results in a much-needed platform and boost in the market for some of the Cape’s smaller, independent wine producers.

Here are a few of my favourites.

1. Opstal

Nestled just below the Slanghoek mountains in Rawsonville, this family-run farm has been growing vines and making wine for seven generations. Today, 30 families permanently live and work here. Offering three different ranges of wine, chenin blanc remains their main focus.

2. Olifantsberg

Focused on producing wines that capture the unique location and diverse soils found on this Breedekloof family estate, the rocky slopes of the Olifantsberg mountains make for some truly outstanding wines.

3. Piekenierskloof Wines

The Piekenierskloof mountain sits at the end of the picturesque N7 and acts as the gateway to Citrusdal. The vineyards along these slopes were planted by the Van Zyl family over half a century ago and have grown to include a sought-after range of wines.

4. Miles Mossop Wines

Having spent 17 successful years making wine at Tokara, Miles Mossop now focuses exclusively on his own range of wines. Sourcing grapes from exceptional vineyards, he produces expressive, individual wines of the highest quality.

5. Strydom Family Wines

A Cape Winemakers Guild member, Rianie Strydom has made a name for herself at both Morgenhof Estate and Haskell Vineyards. Since 2018 however, she has focused on a lifelong dream of building a family business, Strydom Family Wines. Her focus is small-batch, artisanal wines to entice all the senses.

You can support any of these boutique wines and independent winemakers by buying their wine online: wadebales.co.za

 Wade Bales is the Founder of Wade Bales Wine Co. 

