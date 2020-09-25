Chenin blanc is certainly not a newcomer on the wine scene; it’s one of our country’s most popular, most widely-planted, and most consumed wine. Ironically, it’s one of the most underrated ones too.

How so? Thanks to the grape’s high yields and incredible versatility, its quality can vary greatly — with many a wine drinker consequently thinking of chenin as a “cheap and cheerful” kind of wine.

In reality, quality chenin blanc is something to behold; outpacing many others thanks to its incredible acidity and ability to pair so sublimely with a wide range of foods.