The new space, cleverly named Niks Bar — a play on the popular members’ club’s in-house Mix Bar together with the fact that no alcohol will be served (“niks” is Afrikaans for “nothing”) — is set to open on Rosebank’s trendiest strip next week.

The idea was born out of a desire to help those bartenders and mixologists who have been hard hit by the ongoing crisis facing the hospitality industry as a result of the government-mandated alcohol ban, and lockdown restrictions around the Covid-19 pandemic. The new bar will give local bartenders an opportunity to work shifts, take home, tips and profit share.

Kobus van Zyl, general manager of Mesh Club and Mix Bar says, “This is a non-profit operation aimed at preserving the livelihood of out-of-work bartenders and will give people the chance to safely come out of their homes to enjoy an ‘out on the town’ atmosphere that only a great bar can offer!”