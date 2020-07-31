The team at Mesh Club (pictured here) are opening an alcohol-free bar, called Niks Bar. Expect the same sort of flair, sans alcohol.
Image: Graeme Wyllie & Richard Lewisohn

The new space, cleverly named Niks Bar — a play on the popular members’ club’s in-house Mix Bar together with the fact that no alcohol will be served (“niks” is Afrikaans for “nothing”) — is set to open on Rosebank’s trendiest strip next week.

The idea was born out of a desire to help those bartenders and mixologists who have been hard hit by the ongoing crisis facing the hospitality industry as a result of the government-mandated alcohol ban, and lockdown restrictions around the Covid-19 pandemic. The new bar will give local bartenders an opportunity to work shifts, take home, tips and profit share.

Kobus van Zyl, general manager of Mesh Club and Mix Bar says, “This is a non-profit operation aimed at preserving the livelihood of out-of-work bartenders and will give people the chance to safely come out of their homes to enjoy an ‘out on the town’ atmosphere that only a great bar can offer!”

The project aims to offer a unique and entertaining bar experience adapted to the times. The completely alcohol-free venture will allow guests to enjoy a range of non-alcoholic spirits, mocktails, beers, and sparkling wine together with a refined interpretation of dive-bar style dishes while enjoying the likes of boardgames, live DJ sets and playlists carefully curated by the mixologists on duty.

Niks Bar, in addition to being an alcohol-free space, will operate under strict hygiene and safety regulations, with social distancing and curfew regulations in mind. A strict no-mask, no-access rule will be implemented too.

The bar will officially open on the Women’s Day, 9 August, with the first month of operation focusing on female bartenders and female-owned or —driven brand collaborations.

WHERE TO FIND IT

Street Level – The Trumpet Building, 21 Keyes Avenue, Rosebank.

Opening Hours: (subject to change with regulations)

  • Thursdays — Sundays from 12pm-9pm 
  • Fridays and Saturdays — Live DJs  from 4pm-8pm
  • Lunch served from 12pm-5pm 

Sign up here to be invited to the opening weekend, and to stay in the loop: https://bit.ly/NiksBarJozi or follow them on Instagram.  

