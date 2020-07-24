HOW TO ENJOY

Fill a tall glass with ice Add 35ml of alcohol of your choice (or you can leave it out) Top with a Just Short mixer

THE CORDIAL: The Flavour Company

Arguably Joburg’s most renowned mixologist and head drinks slinger at everyone’s favourite speak-easy Sin + Tax, Julian Short has just launched his own line of tea cordials and drinking vinegars. Under the banner of The Flavour Company, the non-alcoholic beverages are reminiscent of the critically acclaimed watering hole’s outstanding cocktails, and allow fans to create similar iterations at home. The tea cordial flavours include: lemon leaf & gooseberry, chamomile & passion fruit; and the drinking vinegar flavours include: pomegranate & balsamic and salted rooibos & hemp vinegar. So, if you’re missing your late-night number 9s as much as we are, then visit @the_flavourist on Instagram to find out more. All ingredients are locally sourced from a farm on the outskirts of Joburg too — local is always lekker.

HOW TO ENJOY

Best served as a double shot, topped with chilled soda water.

THE COCKTAIL: Xero Drinks

If it’s a G&T you’re longing for, look no further than Xero. The sexy new sparkling drink is an enticing twist on the favourite tipple but with an alcohol content less than 0.05% it’s still available for level three buying. Xero is available in original tonic, grapefruit, rose, and cucumber as well as a twist of lemon, ensuring no matter how you’re used to enjoying your G&Ts you’re covered. Look them up on Instagram or Facebook.