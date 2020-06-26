• To order your Creation Virtual Experiences visit: creationwines.com/collections/creation-experiences

2. GREAT DOMAINES

Those who miss summering abroad had best head to Great Domaines for its at-home-wine-experiences. The premium importer and distributor of some of the world’s finest wines has been keeping clients entertained and educated with a series of “Tastinars”. The real beauty of these lies in the interesting and exciting pairings of some of the wine world’s greats with their South African contemporaries. Those with a thirst for Burgundy could tune in as Gordon Newton Johnson from our own Hemel en Aarde converses with with Mathilde Grivot from Domaine Jean Grivot in the famed Pinot Noir region. Those looking for an in-depth look into the Rhône experience can listen to Louis Barruol from Château de Saint Cosme chatting all things Syrah with the Swartland’s David Sadie from David & Nadia Wines. Once the tastinar is complete, Great Domaines will often offer viewers the chance to buy some of the prestigious wines discussed during the live-stream.

• To find out more follow Great Domaines on Instagram: @greatdomaines

3. STEENBERG

The famed Constantia winery has adapted to the times with its Steenberg Cellar @ Home offering, noting that while their consumers were glad to be buying wine once again, many were still missing the tasting-room experience. Steenberg has introduced three unique tastings to be enjoyed at home, which take the form of mixed case deliveries of the farm’s wine, together with QR codes to videos of cellar master Elunda Basson guiding customers through the tasting. The bubbly tasting is the one that really tickles our fancy, featuring a superb selection of Steenberg’s acclaimed sparkling wine — but those looking for less sparkle and more suave should opt for the farm’s Flagship tasting selection, which includes the farm’s premium and most prestigious wines.