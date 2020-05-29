If it’s a French affair you’re after, Premier Cru is the site to explore. Hervé Delabesse, fondly known as “the French wine guy”, heads up this portfolio. His years of experience and in-depth knowledge together with his superb palate will ensure you’re stocking up on some seriously stunning French wines. He’s the guy to go to for the likes of that unknown, small scale champagne producer, an exceptional rosé from Provence or perhaps a heavy Bordeaux blend for these chilly winter evenings.

Where to order: premiercru.co.za

4. WINE CELLAR

This one is for the collectors. Those who, perhaps, regret diving into the older vintages when lockdown seemed to have no end in sight and that bottle of ‘86 looked like a good idea. Those who woke up the next morning and groaned at the sight of the empty bottle. Browse through their library of vintages and rare gems to find suitable replacements, and while you’re there, head to their “stock-on-hand” page to order ready-to-leave-the-warehouse stock once the clock strikes level three. In addition to their extensive vintage offering, they also sell a vast selection of wines from South Africa and around the wine world.

Where to order: winecellar.co.za

5. PORT2PORT

This fine-wine marketplace and online shop sources and consolidates offerings from an extensive host of leading retailers, importers, and producers. The idea is to offer the largest selection of fine wines while creating the shortest route for consumers to shop directly from numerous suppliers at the best prices. It can be a bit of a rabbit hole once you get started, as you jump from country to region and distributor to producer. They’re currently running “restock your cellar” specials which, at time of writing, include incredible deals on heavy weights such as vintage Château Cheval Blanc, as well as some incredible younger local offerings including Vilafonte’s seriously delicious, Seriously Old Dirt.

Where to order: port2port.wine

6. RECIPROCAL

The wine company, helmed by SA’s arguably foremost wine authority Michael Fridjhon, offers a diverse portfolio of exceptional international wines and spirits. If Bordeaux is calling your name, you can expect to find some of the world’s finest and most famous while navigating through their online cellar – Château Pétrus, Château Mouton Rothschild, and Château Margaux are just a few of the prestigious names to be found. If you’re looking to celebrate with champagne, you’re in the right place too as Reciprocal also imports, among others, the renowned Louis Roederer range, including its flagship Cristal. While you’re there, explore the wonderful world of Riedel’s varietal specific stemware and magnificent decanters, you’ll be amazed at the difference the right glass makes to your vino experience.

Where to order: reciprocal.co.za