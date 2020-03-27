As lockdown has come into effect, and we won’t be able to spend the night at our usual watering holes, we decided to ask a few of our favourite drink slingers what their go-to cocktails are and how to make them at home.

DINO BATISTA’S PINA COLADA

Director at Molecular Bars

My favourite cocktail to make at home is anything that can be made in a NutriBullet or a blender. Recently, I’ve been enjoying the classic pina colada.

It’s pretty simple. Everything just needs to be thrown into the NutriBullet, in any order, all at once. Start with a really tasty rum – any good rum will do. The more colour the rum has, the richer and deeper the flavours will be; the lighter the rum, the sharper and brighter your pina colada will be.

INGREDIENTS: