1. TOP TEQUILA TIME
Don Julio’s Blanco Tequila uses only the highest-calibre, fully matured and ripened blue agave that’s hand-selected from the rich clay soils of the Los Altos region in the Mexican highlands, so it really is a cut above the rest. Commonly referred to as “silver” tequila, its crisp agave flavour and hints of citrus make it an ideal component in a mean margarita.
2. A BARE NECESSITY
Famous Grouse’s new Naked Grouse is a blended malt whisky that incorporates some of the world’s most renowned malt whiskies (such as The Macallan, Highland Park, and The Glenrothes). Extra matured in first-filled sherry casks for at least six months, expect a rich and fruity taste, and pure enjoyment in every sip.
3. FROM ARMENIA, WITH LOVE
Winemaking in Armenia goes back centuries, but Armenian brandy has become particularly famous in recent decades. The Ararat range is made exclusively from local Armenian grapes, created from the thinnest brandy heart fraction, and aged in centuries-old Caucasian oak casks. Their 20-year-old Ararat Nairi is a superb blend, with spicy hints of pine nuts balanced alongside the sweetness of fresh honey and light peppercorn.
4. TELL US MORE, TULLAMORE
Tullamore D.E.W is named after Daniel E. Williams, a self-made man who worked his way up from stable boy to distillery owner. He created a whiskey so distinctive and character-filled that it could only be stamped with his initials. As the original triple-distilled, triple-blended Irish whiskey, Tully can be enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or served with ginger beer, fresh lime juice, and a dash of bitters in a classic Tullamore Irish mule.
5. ALTO CELEBRATES A CENTURY
Marking a century of winemaking is no small milestone. Like a series of images flipped gradually from gritty black-and-white to the splendour of full colour, the vineyards of Alto Wine Estate have remained a feature of the Cape landscape since 1919. Today, Alto wines are made by Bertho van der Westhuizen — only the fifth winemaker in the winery’s long history. Bringing fresh verve and innovation to Alto’s wines since taking over from his father Schalk in 2015, Bertho launched Alto estate’s Bordeaux Blend that same year. His maiden vintage, featured below, is a show-stopper.
ALTO ROUGE 2015
Cabernet sauvignon comprises the main part of this exceptional blend, balanced beautifully by cabernet franc, merlot and petit verdot. Aged for 18 months in a combination of first-, second- and third-fill oak, and blended only subsequently, the result is a powerful berry fruit palate, with cigar-box and dark-chocolate notes followed by vanilla and oak spices.
• From the July edition of Wanted 2019.