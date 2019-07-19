1. TOP TEQUILA TIME

Don Julio’s Blanco Tequila uses only the highest-calibre, fully matured and ripened blue agave that’s hand-selected from the rich clay soils of the Los Altos region in the Mexican highlands, so it really is a cut above the rest. Commonly referred to as “silver” tequila, its crisp agave flavour and hints of citrus make it an ideal component in a mean margarita.

2. A BARE NECESSITY

Famous Grouse’s new Naked Grouse is a blended malt whisky that incorporates some of the world’s most renowned malt whiskies (such as The Macallan, Highland Park, and The Glenrothes). Extra matured in first-filled sherry casks for at least six months, expect a rich and fruity taste, and pure enjoyment in every sip.