Since the early 2000s the brandy industry hasn’t had it easy. First came the influx of Scottish whiskies, whose savvy marketing and pleasing prices took a slice of what, in industry parlance, is dubbed “the share of throat”. The craft-gin revolution dented demand even further. Throw in tough economic conditions and price-sensitive consumers, and brandy had a perfect storm on its hands.

“Since 2009 brandy consumption has been under huge pressure,” says Christelle Reade-Jahn, director of the SA Brandy Foundation (SABF), which represents most of the country’s brandy producers and has worked hard to reinvigorate the category through consumer events, trade engagement, and promoting brandy tourism.

“The brandy category is like an oil tanker: it’s massive, so it takes time to turn around. But in the past few years we’ve seen some fantastic recovery,” adds Reade-Jahn. “While volumes are still under pressure, we are definitely seeing value growth.”

The balance of value versus volume is crucial. Blended brandies (see below) are made to be mixed and are aimed squarely at a price-conscious market. Pot still brandies, however, are a premium product meant to compete against single malt whiskies and imported cognac.

Whichever you prefer, chances are they both begin in a vineyard of chenin blanc or colombard grapes, somewhere in the Cape winelands. Here they’re picked — earlier than usual, to capture acidity and fruitiness — and fermented into wine. And plenty of it: approximately five litres of wine are needed to make a single litre of brandy.

That base wine is distilled, removing water and grape solids, to create a “low wine” of around 30% alcohol. The low wine is then distilled a second time, and it’s here where the art of the distiller comes into play, separating the “heart” of the spirit from the “heads” and “tails”.