This May, I found myself in the most unusual but nevertheless delightful position of travelling adjacent to Napoleon’s hat. You know the hat well — the famous bicorne, a style of military headwear immortalised by the bellicose head that most famously wore it. I am transfixed by it; an ancient piece of felt with heavy-handed stitching where it has been mended, its fading cockade and watermarks. It looks battle worn. This almost-talismanic object, that sat atop the man who willed himself into an emperor, was travelling with 150 guests on the Orient Express towards Épernay in Champagne to celebrate Moët’s Brut Impérial — created in Napoleon’s honour 150 years ago. Just next to the improbable hat was a large, leather-bound ledger, bearing the first orders for the joyous bubbles for the emperor and empress. Happier times before the divorce and exile. They were fans and house friends of the Moët family, visiting the château we were so glamorously en route to.

Outside, the countryside was warming up, just past the first flush of spring; inside, the wood-panelled art-nouveau carriages were afloat with chatter fuelled by the birthday Brut, accompanied by a mellifluous jazz soundtrack, and Natalie Portman’s Dior jewels for the grand fête later.

Moët & Chandon created Brut Impérial with an eye to modernity, explained chief executive of LVMH, Bernard Arnault, later. The house had been making the sweet nectar since 1743 but this new dry version took the world by storm — a bit like the aforementioned emperor, who wore his hat in a new style that was immediately recognisable on the battlefield and subsequently through the ages. Soon, no party was complete without Brut Impérial fuelling the good, brave battle with the night. This, of course, included the inaugural flight of the Concorde and the heady days of disco at Studio 54.