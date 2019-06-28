We like to blame the moon and stars for all sorts of misfortune. Your boss is cranky because of Mercury, your rising sun is giving you the emotional cramps, and you’re pretty sure your car troubles have something to do with the lunar eclipse. But the fickle whims of celestial bodies are not all bad – what if we told you that the moon makes your wine taste extra delicious?

Advocates of biodynamics have long waxed lyrical about the boost to one’s crops when planting according to the phases of the moon. It’s currently one of the more hip trends among indie small-batch wine producers in the Cape, with many a bottle dedicated to the lunar calendar lining the shelves of SA wine bars. But according to legendary biodynamics proponent Maria Thun, this holistic agricultural approach can extend beyond the vine into your very glass.