1. A LAGER SERIES WORTH TOASTING

“The statistics on the destruction of our natural heritage in Africa are horrifying. “Every day we witness the decimation of magnificent wildlife,” says Devil’s Peak director Russell Boltman. In response, he’s launched the Conservation Lager series. In partnership with the Boucher Legacy, R1 from every bottle in the series sold will go towards protecting endangered wildlife and supporting the war on poaching.

2. RELEASE THE KRAKEN

It’s imported from the Caribbean and blended with 13 secret spices. The Kraken Black Spiced rum is strong, smooth, and (you guessed it) black. This spirit is named after that fabled sea beast said to have brought down the world’s largest shipment of Caribbean rum, and it’s just as dark and dangerous as its namesake. Enjoy a Kraken and cola (mix one part Kraken with three parts cola and add a lime wedge) or a Perfect Storm (one part Kraken mixed with three parts ginger beer and add a lime wedge) and settle in for an evening of adventure!