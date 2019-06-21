My taste has always been somewhat otherwise. Since adolescence, shrouded by the shadowy perspective of punk and goth, I’ve felt naturally aligned to the other side. “If you say black, then you know they’ll say white,” chanted No Friends Of Harry on their ’80s anthem, Long Way Home. Not-so-subliminal messaging aside, its call to be contrary hit home. To this day, you say The Beatles, I say The Bug. After all, out here on the borders is where all the interesting, atypical stuff happens, right?

And so, when whisky became a thing, and I felt the urge to explore more, I soon deviated down a fairly uncommon path. Sure, I started out in the centre, trying the classic 12s, foraging around in Speyside and Islay, comparing Japan to the Highlands, all in an attempt to train my feral palate and fill my mind as much as my glass. It was an education that served as a springboard into the unknown.

Someone who knows this territory well is Duncan Gray, a Johannesburg-based steel merchant. We’re on the same WhatsApp group. Literally. And every so often his in-the-moment updates invoke instant bottle envy. Aged and barrelled beyond comprehension, these rare delights have generally evaded my all-searching tentacles, like lost scrolls, but tastier. “We’re always looking for something different,” he explains of the close crew who contribute to — and join him at — these sessions. “We like whisky that goes against distillery norms.” Gray buys most of these on auction, and admits it can be hit and miss, so he focuses on the detail, examining tell-tale ageing, maturation, and alcohol-by-volume clues to mitigate risk.