Paleo, banting, LCHF, keto ... Don’t panic! If you’re diving into a low-carb, low-sugar lifestyle, you needn’t dive away from the bar entirely. Dry wine, light beer and pure forms of alcohol (like whisky, tequila, vodka, rum and gin) offer few to zero carbs per serving. The hidden carbs and sugars sneak in when seltzer, sodas, energy drinks, fruit juices or tonic waters are added to the mix. If you must add these, opt for low-sugar, low-carb options.

While wine and light varieties of beer are relatively low in carbs (usually 3g to 4g per serving), while some alcoholic beverages pack in a dizzying 30g or more per serving. Cocktails and mixed drinks are often the worst culprits and regular beer whacks in upwards of 12g of carbs in just one can.

So, if you’re trying to cut out carbs and sugar, steer clear of cocktails, regular beer and too many mixers. Raise a glass of good wine or a neat spirit instead. And of course, watch your consumption (even of the low-carb liquor).