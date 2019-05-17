Heading back after lunch, I felt freshly grateful for the men and women who, like Wentzel, epitomise everything that is good about wine in South Africa. Big hearts, warm hospitality and hands that aren’t afraid to get dirty.

What three books have had the greatest influenced on your life? I love reading historical books or something that is based on historical facts, like the books of Bernard Cornwall. My latest book that I got as a gift is Churchill & Smuts by Richard Steyn. The book that has had the biggest influence in my life is the Bible.

What purchase of R1 000 or less has most positively impacted your life in the past six months (or in recent memory)? I bought a pair of running shoes for under a R1 000 on promotion. After my knee operation, it was nice to be running again. And, with my two boys, I’m last in the queue for new takkies!

How has a failure, or apparent failure, set you up for later success? I started my studies very late in my life because of not knowing what I wanted to do with my life. That “apparent failure” got me to where I am today.

What is one of the best or most worthwhile investments you’ve ever made? Recently, I think it would be the new braai room that we built. Just a lovely place to spend time with family and friends, enjoying a nice glass of wine.

What is an unusual habit or an absurd thing that you love? I like Will Ferrell’s jokes.

In the past five years, what new belief, behaviour or habit has most improved your life? To appreciate life. My wife was diagnosed with breast cancer and it just gives you perspective of what your life is worth.

What advice would you give to a smart, driven college student about to enter the “real world”? Work hard, don’t be afraid to make mistakes and try to be different.

When you feel overwhelmed or unfocused, or have lost your focus temporarily, what do you do? I will exercise. If you’re out cycling or running, it gives you time to think about your situation. I’ve found that exercising on my own assists me to break the chain of stress and worry.