Winemakers from nine prestigious wine producers in the Constantia Valley will be in Joburg, ready to showcase their flagship wines at our Constantia in the City Wine and Food Experience, hosted by Wanted. Guests will enjoy an unforgettable evening of wine presented by the winemakers from Steenberg, Buitenverwachting, Klein Constantia, Eagles’ Nest, Constantia Glen, Beau Constantia, Constantia Royale, and Groot Constantia, as well as négociant Wade Bales.
Only a limited number of places are available at R150 per person, so visit Quicklink to secure your ticket.
Date: 16 May
Time: 5.30pm for 6pm
Venue: The Atrium of the Trumpet on Keyes Art Mile
Address: 21 Keyes Avenue, Rosebank, Johannesburg
