PENCIL THIS IN
The Wade Bales annual Wine & Malt Whisky Affair takes place on 9 and 10 May in Cape Town. This is one to get to for wine enthusiasts and whisky lovers. Tickets are R350 a person via Quicket and include unlimited wine and whisky tasting, and a selection of gourmet cheese, antipasti, and artisanal breads.
HISTORY LESSON
Welgegund means “well-bestowed” — a perfect title for this heritage estate nestled at the foot of the Hawequa mountains in Wellington. Its old blocks of low-yielding, dryland bush vines form part of the Old Vine Project, an industry initiative dedicated to recognising the special character of the Cape’s oldest vines. To this end, their Heritage Cinsaut 2017 (from vines planted in 1974) is an exceptional example of both the region and the grape varietal. With wax seals and individually numbered bottles, this wine is currently sold only at the cellar.
NAME TO KNOW: COURVOISIER COGNAC
It’s called “Le Minute Mystique”, and is used to describe the moment when Courvoisier comes into contact with air and years of rich aromas are unlocked. This cognac has history steeped in the romance of Paris’s Golden Age, and can be savoured neat, over ice, or blended as the base of your favourite cocktail. The range includes a VS, VSOP, XO, and L’Essence de Courvoisier — a blend of rare eaux-de-vie, some of which date back to the early 1900s.
SMOOTH SAILING
Three ships 10-year-old single malt is produced at The James Sedgwick Distillery in Wellington. The latest batch was distilled in 2006 and matured for 10 years in old American oak. It exudes beautifully balanced notes that unravel on the nose and lead to flavours of fruit cake and subtle smoke on the palate.
GLENMORANGIE WILD CHILD ALLTA
Wild Child Allta is the first whisky created from yeast growing wild on Glenmorangie’s own barley and marks the 10th anniversary of the highland distillery’s pioneering, private-edition series, which showcases rare and intriguing limited-edition single malts. this, the latest in the series, is rich and fruity, with a nose of biscuit and notes of vanilla, orange syrup, and sweet chilli on the palate. aptly, “allta” is gaelic for wild.
