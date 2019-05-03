PENCIL THIS IN

The Wade Bales annual Wine & Malt Whisky Affair takes place on 9 and 10 May in Cape Town. This is one to get to for wine enthusiasts and whisky lovers. Tickets are R350 a person via Quicket and include unlimited wine and whisky tasting, and a selection of gourmet cheese, antipasti, and artisanal breads.

HISTORY LESSON

Welgegund means “well-bestowed” — a perfect title for this heritage estate nestled at the foot of the Hawequa mountains in Wellington. Its old blocks of low-yielding, dryland bush vines form part of the Old Vine Project, an industry initiative dedicated to recognising the special character of the Cape’s oldest vines. To this end, their Heritage Cinsaut 2017 (from vines planted in 1974) is an exceptional example of both the region and the grape varietal. With wax seals and individually numbered bottles, this wine is currently sold only at the cellar.