Five tipples to add to your drinks cabinet

1. THE RUM DIARY

America’s only single-estate, single-barrel rum has hit our shores. Richland Rum, a family-owned, hand-crafted rum from Georgia, embodies the essence of field to glass. Richland uses the purest sugar cane to make its rum, which is distilled in copper pots and matured in oak barrels for at least 40 months. Richland Rum was recognised by Forbes as the Best American Rum for 2018. There are four expressions available locally: Virgin Coastal Georgia Rum, Old South Georgia Rum, Chateau Elan Port Cask Exchange, and Old South Georgia Rum Terrapin Double IPA Cask Exchange.

2. WHITE NOISE

Another lip-smacker from the Constantia Valley. Steenberg’s Sauvignon Blanc 2018 delights the senses with notes of fresh blackcurrant, lime, and green apple mingled with a subtle mineral undertone.