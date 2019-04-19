Five tipples to add to your drinks cabinet

Richland Rum.
Image: Supplied

1. THE RUM DIARY

America’s only single-estate, single-barrel rum has hit our shores. Richland Rum, a family-owned, hand-crafted rum from Georgia, embodies the essence of field to glass. Richland uses the purest sugar cane to make its rum, which is distilled in copper pots and matured in oak barrels for at least 40 months. Richland Rum was recognised by Forbes as the Best American Rum for 2018. There are four expressions available locally: Virgin Coastal Georgia Rum, Old South Georgia Rum, Chateau Elan Port Cask Exchange, and Old South Georgia Rum Terrapin Double IPA Cask Exchange.

2. WHITE NOISE

Another lip-smacker from the Constantia Valley. Steenberg’s Sauvignon Blanc 2018 delights the senses with notes of fresh blackcurrant, lime, and green apple mingled with a subtle mineral undertone.

Image: Supplied

3. CULT JAPANESE GIN

It’s taken bars across the globe by storm. Roku, which means “six” in Japanese, incorporates six traditional Japanese botanicals that are infused, distilled, and blended by the artisans of Suntory Spirits in Osaka. The six botanicals are picked in accordance with “shun”, the tradition of enjoying each ingredient at its best by harvesting only at its peak of flavour and perfection. The result is a complex yet harmonious gin with a smooth and silky texture.

Image: Supplied

4. SKÅL!

In Sweden, a shot of liquor is referred to as “snaps”. this traditional booze inspired the distillers over at Absolut to create Absolut Extrakt. have a swig of the spicy, green-cardamom-flavoured vodka and you’ll be an instant fan.

Image: Supplied

5. BUNNAHABHAIN’S GOLDEN CHILD

This rich, mahogany, 18-year-old single malt scotch whisky is one of Bunnahabhain’s most-awarded single malts. It is intensely warming, with dried fruit, sherry, toffee, and spices leading to a delicious, honeyed, nuttiness and the slightest hint of sea salt.

Image: Supplied

• From the April edition of Wanted 2019.

© Wanted 2019 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X