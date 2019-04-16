LOURENSFORD

From a rich cabernet sauvignon 2010 paired with artisanal cigar plum chocolate to a honey liqueur with dark mint chocolate, this four-part pairing is as well-appointed as Lourensford’s landscaped gardens. Tastings are available seven days a week. Pre-booking is essential for groups of more than four people. Cost: R45 per person.

LANZERAC

The estate has paired five of its premium wines with five bespoke chocolates. This is a treat the whole family can enjoy – with a junior pairing of three chocolates served with red Grapetizer on offer too.

GROOT CONSTANTIA

Groot Constantia’s own range of artisanal chocolates has been created to match beautifully with the estate’s world-famous wines. Cost R140 per person, five wines pair with five chocolates.

AN EVEN CLOSER KIND OF PAIRING …

Alexander Avery Fine Chocolates (situated on Constantia Uitsig Estate) has a range of decadent treats that combine the ultimate tipples with the very best Valrhona chocolates. From Cognac and dark choc ganache to gin and juniper, from rum and banana-infused chocolate to whisky and smoked butter ganache, there’s a cocktail of surprises to intrigue any palate.

LOOKING FOR SOMETHING A LITTLE CLOSER TO HOME?

You needn’t travel far to find the right wines for your Easter table. Here are my top choices to enjoy over a decadent lunch shared with loved ones.

SURVIVOR WILD YEAST SYRAH 2017

Survivor, the free-spirited Swartland wine range, has triumphed again with this full-bodied red. Enjoy beside any dark meats, and if paired with chocolate, I’d recommend a dark variety with a hint of mint to bring out the wine’s herbaceous nose.