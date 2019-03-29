Meandering through any of the Cape’s wine routes is a treat in itself. But if you’re looking for the ultimate VIP experience, here are a few welcome extras you really should pencil in on your bucket list.
SPA-RKLING WINE ESTATES
What could be better than combining the beauty of a wine farm with the serenity of a world-class spa treatment? After an equally relaxing wine tasting, saunter over to the spa at these top spots …
BABYLONSTOREN
The Garden Spa at Babylonstoren in Paarl is the epitome of relaxation. The Signature Private Hammam (Turkish bath) Water Ritual proves water and wine estates mix exceptionally well. For more information, visit Babylonstoren.
LEEU WINE ESTATE
Leeu Spa is set among the vineyards at Mullineux and Leeu’s prestigious Franschhoek wine estate. The wellness sanctuary offers holistic, tailor-made treatments inspired by Africa’s rich heritage and traditional rituals. Visit Leeu Collection SA.
DELAIRE GRAFF
Delaire Graff’s captivating spa offers a space like no other to revitalise body and mind. Offering a range of innovative beauty treatments and unparalleled views, spa guests can unwind on one of the Cape’s preeminent wine estates. Visit Delaire Graff.
THE ART OF WINE
If you appreciate art as much as wine, the Cape’s wine regions have it all.
DYLAN LEWIS SCULPTURE GARDEN
While visiting Stellenbosch wine estates, make sure to add a tour of the Dylan Lewis Sculpture Garden. Eight years in the making, the over 60 sculptures constitute a comprehensive record of Lewis's development as an artist. Positioned in harmony with the landscape along 4km of paths, prepare to be led on a journey that’s as vivid and tangible as it is introspective. By appointment only. Visit Dylan Lewis.
LA MOTTE WINE ESTATE
La Motte Wine Estate in Franschhoek not only features a history of La Motte and its magnificently renovated buildings but boasts a permanent collection of the work of Jacob Hendrik Pierneef, considered one of South Africa’s greatest masters. It’s a collection that shouldn’t be missed after enjoying a meal or wine tasting and meandering through the sculpture garden. Visit La Motte.
LOURENSFORD WINE ESTATE
Nestled in the heart of the Helderberg, the gallery at Lourensford Wine Estate in Somerset West exhibits a rich collection of South African Old Masters and African art. Set in a beautiful garden, the journey there is just as rewarding as the destination. Visit Lourensford.
GETTING THERE …
And speaking of journeys, why not arrive in real style?
How about self-driving an exotic sports car for a day as you weave your way through the winelands? Choose from a range of Audi R8s, Ferraris, Maseratis or vintage cars. Visit Explore Sideways.
Or, if you don’t want to deal with parking issues, why drive when you can fly? A scenic private helicopter flight over the Cape Peninsula, before arriving at the wine estate of your choice, is always an option, thanks to Silver Cross.