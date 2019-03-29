Meandering through any of the Cape’s wine routes is a treat in itself. But if you’re looking for the ultimate VIP experience, here are a few welcome extras you really should pencil in on your bucket list.

SPA-RKLING WINE ESTATES

What could be better than combining the beauty of a wine farm with the serenity of a world-class spa treatment? After an equally relaxing wine tasting, saunter over to the spa at these top spots …

BABYLONSTOREN

The Garden Spa at Babylonstoren in Paarl is the epitome of relaxation. The Signature Private Hammam (Turkish bath) Water Ritual proves water and wine estates mix exceptionally well. For more information, visit Babylonstoren.