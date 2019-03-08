1. A FINE BALANCE
Vergelegen’s flagship cabernet sauvignon, the Vergelegen V 2012, is a distillation of the farm’s winemaking philosophy in one bottle. It aims to balance the old and new, and the grapes that went into it were hand-picked from the estate’s most prestigious Stone Pine IV block. The V 2012, which is matured in French oak for 18 months, then left in bottles for a further 24 months before release, scored an impressive 4.5 stars in this year’s John Platter guide. At R1 395 per bottle, this collector’s wine will continue to please palates for at least two decades to come.
2. AUCHENTOSHAN ON THE ROCKS
This triple-distilled Scotch whisky, pronounced “Ag-in-torsh-un”, is a mouthful in more ways than one. It is matured solely in American bourbon casks, and the result is a smooth, versatile single malt with the sweet aroma of vanilla and coconut. This one-of-akind Scotch is great on its own or over ice; it’s also sublime in classic cocktails or paired with a beer (just ask for an Auchentoshan & ale).
3. PINK POWER
Moët & Chandon has just unveiled a limited edition rosé gift box. As the most extroverted and glamorous expression of the house’s style, this edition celebrates life’s most precious and vibrant moments — bringing them to life both on your palate and in the presentation.
4. INTRODUCING INVERROCHE 10 YEAR LIMESTONE RUM
Following on from the success of the Inverroche 7-year Blackstrap Rum, this full-bodied sipping rum is set to make a real splash. Only water from a deep limestone aquifer (in concert with blackstrap-treacle molasses) is used to produce this treat. Then, after a slow fermentation and double distillation, the 10-year Limestone Rum is mellowed in charred, second-fill bourbon casks.
5. HONORABLE MEMBERS
Honor rare reserve is the master blender’s bold signature blend: a selection of vs, vsop, and additionally aged cognac.
- From the March edition of Wanted 2019.