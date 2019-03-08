1. A FINE BALANCE

Vergelegen’s flagship cabernet sauvignon, the Vergelegen V 2012, is a distillation of the farm’s winemaking philosophy in one bottle. It aims to balance the old and new, and the grapes that went into it were hand-picked from the estate’s most prestigious Stone Pine IV block. The V 2012, which is matured in French oak for 18 months, then left in bottles for a further 24 months before release, scored an impressive 4.5 stars in this year’s John Platter guide. At R1 395 per bottle, this collector’s wine will continue to please palates for at least two decades to come.