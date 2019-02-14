1. BUITENVERWACHTING BLANC DE NOIR 2018
A wine of elegance and finesse, this salmon-pink blend of noble red varieties offers a bouquet of fresh strawberry and raspberry characters with aromatic peach flavours on the palate. Enjoy alongside a fresh mozzarella, tomato and basil salad. Visit Buitenverwachting.
2. DA LUCA SPARKLING ROSÉ
Celebrating great Sicilian winemaking, this sparkling rosé is a blushing blend of merlot and raboso from Northern Italy. With an intense nose of summer fruits, the palate is delicate, fruity and beautifully balanced. Pair with fresh melon and prosciutto skewers. Visit Wade Bales Wine Society.
3. MOËT & CHANDON ROSÉ IMPERIAL BRUT
This limited-edition rosé, which has just been released, celebrates life’s most vibrant moments. Renowned for its radiant colour, intense fruitiness and seductive palate, this very special bubbly brings together three traditional cépages of champagne, with a dominance of pinot noir and meunier. Perfectly suited to any seafood dish, pair it with crayfish tails or prawns dripping in lemon butter.