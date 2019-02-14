Romantic rosé.
Romantic rosé.
Image: 123RF / Darya Petrenko

1. BUITENVERWACHTING BLANC DE NOIR 2018

A wine of elegance and finesse, this salmon-pink blend of noble red varieties offers a bouquet of fresh strawberry and raspberry characters with aromatic peach flavours on the palate. Enjoy alongside a fresh mozzarella, tomato and basil salad. Visit Buitenverwachting.

Buitenverwachting Blanc De Noir 2018.
Buitenverwachting Blanc De Noir 2018.
Image: Supplied

2. DA LUCA SPARKLING ROSÉ

Celebrating great Sicilian winemaking, this sparkling rosé is a blushing blend of merlot and raboso from Northern Italy.  With an intense nose of summer fruits, the palate is delicate, fruity and beautifully balanced. Pair with fresh melon and prosciutto skewers. Visit Wade Bales Wine Society.

Da Luca Sparkling Rosé.
Da Luca Sparkling Rosé.
Image: Supplied

3. MOËT & CHANDON ROSÉ IMPERIAL BRUT 

This limited-edition rosé, which has just been released, celebrates life’s most vibrant moments. Renowned for its radiant colour, intense fruitiness and seductive palate, this very special bubbly brings together three traditional cépages of champagne, with a dominance of pinot noir and meunier. Perfectly suited to any seafood dish, pair it with crayfish tails or prawns dripping in lemon butter.

Moët & Chandon Rosé Imperial.
Moët & Chandon Rosé Imperial.
Image: Supplied

You might also like...

This Valentine's day spoil your beloved bespoke flowers

Wake up and smell the love! Elegant and beautiful – flowers are always a good idea ... 
Gift Guide
3 months ago

The art of making rosé wine and four top favourites

Wade Bales explains the process that goes into making this blushing wine and gives his top pick of the pinks
Navigator
7 months ago

For the love of wine: Joint ventures from three winemaking couples

Wade Bales chats to the couples behind some of the most exceptional wines and finds out which wine made by their partner they love most
Navigator
3 months ago

- Wade Bales is the Founder of Wade Bales Fine Wines & Spirits: wadebales.co.za

© Wanted 2019 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X