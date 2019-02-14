3. MOËT & CHANDON ROSÉ IMPERIAL BRUT

This limited-edition rosé, which has just been released, celebrates life’s most vibrant moments. Renowned for its radiant colour, intense fruitiness and seductive palate, this very special bubbly brings together three traditional cépages of champagne, with a dominance of pinot noir and meunier. Perfectly suited to any seafood dish, pair it with crayfish tails or prawns dripping in lemon butter.