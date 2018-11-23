Fridjohn writes: “In 2008, Jancis Robinson, probably the foremost European wine expert and writer, hosted a blind tasting of the world’s top reds at the World Economic Forum in Davos. There the 2001 Vergelegen Estate Red (now GVB) beat all the First Growths. If there had been any doubt about Vergelegen’s potential to produce a truly iconic wine, this certainly disposed of it.”

V is released several years after the harvest — so it is the 2012 vintage that is now in the trade. Collectors all over the world are ageing every release back to the maiden 2001. It’s one of those wines that can be indulged in now, or be safely kept until a new-born godchild turns 21.